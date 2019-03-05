Arctic blast strikes Midwest, Northeast as new storm hits California

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The temperature in Chicago fell to minus 3 degrees on Monday as much of the Midwest is experiencing its coldest March in decades. Even in Denver, it was minus 5, breaking a daily record.

Wind chills Tuesday morning are again extremely cold for much of the U.S.

It will be even colder Wednesday in the Northeast, with wind chills hovering around zero from New York City to Boston.

A new storm out West is targeting California, with multiple flood watches and winter storm warnings already issued — the storm’s expected to arrive later Tuesday morning.

Flooding and mudslides will be possible from Los Angeles to Sacramento, with more snow likely in the Sierra Nevada. Over the next two days, the mountains could see 80 inches of snowfall.

