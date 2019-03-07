Art Institute of Seattle announces abrupt closure

Hundreds of students are scrambling for answers following news of the abrupt closure of the Art Institute of Seattle, just two weeks before the end of the quarter.

The state regulation agency Washington Student Achievement Council announced Wednesday that the school will close on Friday, after 73 years.

Council deputy director Don Bennett calls the sudden closure deeply troubling and disappointing. Students are now tasked with figuring out how to finish their degrees.

The Art Institute group of colleges has been struggling financially for several years, having declared bankruptcy in 2017, at which point it was purchased by the faith-based nonprofit Dream Center Foundation.