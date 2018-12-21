Attempt to pass leads to a 2-car wreck in Franklin County

A Mesa man was sent to the hospital following a car accident in Franklin County Thursday night.
Washington State Patrol says Jose Cervantes, 23, was headed South on State Route 17 when he tried passing another car and lost control, hitting the second vehicle.
He was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
Two people were taken by private vehicle to an area hospital.
Cervantes was cited for driving under the influence.
