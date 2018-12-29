Benton Co. Jail in lock-down after suspicious package delivered

Eight people were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon and the Tri-City Haz-Mat team was called as a precaution after a suspicious, powdery substance was discovered at the Benton County Jail.

Just after 12pm, a package was delivered and taken to the medical area, where a nurse opened it and noticed white powder exiting the container. That nurse, five other nurses, a corrections Leutinent and an inmate being treated at the time were all taken to area hospitals for an evaluation, however there is no indication they suffered adverse effects.

The jail was placed in a lock-down while Haz-Mat and Benton County officials investigate.

**UPDATE**

All eight people have been medically cleared. The sender of the package was contacted and described the substance, which was verified by officials and found to not be hazardous.