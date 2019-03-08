Daylight Savings: your body is not a fan

This weekend it’s time to “Spring Forward”, turning clocks ahead one hour to begin Daylight Savings.

Dr. Nate Watson with the University of Washington Sleep Center encourages us to try gradually getting used to the time change days ahead of the switch.

“We know that people sleep on average 40 minutes less after daylight savings, and that effect persists for a couple of weeks,” Watson said. “Now, some people might say, then we sleep more when we fall back, but that’s not the case. There’s no evidence that people use that extra hour in the fall.”

He says daylight savings time puts our bodies out of sync enough that the risk of stroke increases by 8-percent, and heart attacks increase by 10 percent.

Daylight Savings begins at 2:00 am Sunday, March 10th.