Funeral to be held for Jassy Correia, the young mom whose body was found after being kidnapped from a Boston nightclub

WCVB(BOSTON) — The family of a 23-year-old woman who was kidnapped after celebrating her birthday at a Boston nightclub will hold a funeral for the young mother Saturday morning.

Jassy Correia, who had a 2-year-old daughter, was kidnapped last weekend after leaving Venu Nightclub, after celebrating her birthday with friends, police said.

Relatives held a wake for Correia Friday night at St. Peter’s Church in Dorchester, according to the Archdiocese of Boston. A private burial will follow Saturday’s funeral, which will also be held at St. Peter’s Church.

Federal prosecutors charged Rhode Island resident Louis Coleman III with Correia’s kidnapping and killing after police in Delaware arrested Coleman; Correia’s body was found in the trunk of his car.

Coleman, 32, was charged with federal interstate kidnapping resulting in death, which carries a mandatory life sentence. He could also face the death penalty.

The Boston City Council is planning to hold a public hearing on nightclub safety in the wake of Correia’s death to discuss what Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George says are ways to “hold ourselves, our men and our nighttime venues accountable.”

However, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins told reporters on Friday that Correia “was right where every woman has every right to be — celebrating her birthday on a night out with friends.”

“Let’s not fall into a discussion about whether we should walk home alone or how many people we should call when we’re leaving the club,” Rollins said. “If anything, let’s remind the men in our lives that violence against women isn’t a women’s issue — it’s a problem that men take responsibility for in their lives.”

The cause of Correia’s death appears to have been blunt force trauma and strangulation, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling told reporters. There’s no indication that she was sexually assaulted, Lelling added.

“It appears she put up a struggle,” he said.

Prosecutors say Coleman did not know Correia.

