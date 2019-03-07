latest News

Guilty verdict for man accused of firing gun at police officers

One man was shot and injured in a confrontation with police as they responded to a domestic violence situation in the 900 block of S. 9th Ave. (Photo: Jenna Kochenauer)

Posted By: Jenna Kochenauer March 7, 2019

A Franklin County jury found a Pasco man guilty of trying to kill police officers.

The three counts of attempted first degree murder charges stem from a confrontation the man had when officers responded to a domestic violence call in September of 2017.

Investigators say Edwin Espejo, 32,  fired shots at officers who returned fire after attempts to subdue him with a Taser failed.

Espejo sustained several gunshot wounds, but recovered.

The jury also handed down a guilty verdict on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, and could not reach a verdict on domestic-violence-related charges.

