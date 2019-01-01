K9 Edo nabs suspect who tried to run from Deputies in Grant County

A suspected impaired driver learned the hard way that K9 Edo always gets his man.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Police tried conducting a traffic stop at about 8:30 Sunday night, but the driver refused to pull over.

Following a short chase that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, the car pulled into the driveway of a home in the 20100 block of Lower Crab Creek Road Southwest and ran away on foot. WDFW requested a K9 to help search the area.

K9 Edo and handler Deputy Tyson Voss arrived on the scene, and after a 30 minute search, Edo found Santos hiding in a patch of tall weeds.

Santos was taken by ambulance to Quincy Valley Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries he received as a result of contact with Edo.

WDFW Police later booked 29-year oldAlfredo Rodriquez Santos into the Grant County Jail for felony attempting to elude.