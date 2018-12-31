Kennewick company awarded contract to provide occupational medical services to Hanford

HPM Corporation of Kennewick will continue to provide occupational medical services to the Hanford site.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) awarded HPM Corporation a 3-year contract to provide a variety of services at the Hanford Site, called the Hanford Occupational Medical Services Contract (OccMed). HPM Corporation is the current provider of occupational medical services to the Hanford site.

The total estimated value of the contract is up to approximately $152 million. The period of performance includes a base period of three years (including a transition period of 90 days), and two option periods of two years for a total of seven years.