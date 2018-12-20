Local athletes recognized as WIAA Athletes of the Week

A Liberty Christian athlete is being recognized for her work on the court last week.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) announced its WIAA/Wendy’s Athlete of the Week winners, and shooting guard Maddie Godwin is among the dozen students selected for the honor.

Godwin logged 74 points, 25 rebounds, 19 steals, and 17 assists in the Patriots’ three victories last week.

Sunnyside wrestler Aaliyah Chavez was also recognized for leading her team to a first place finish at the Hammerhead Invitational Tournament in Bremerton.

Chavez recorded two pins and won 6-1 in the finals.