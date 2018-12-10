Man high on mushrooms arrested in Kennewick

A man faces charges for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after he was found running around a Kennewick neighborhood in his natural state on Saturday.

Investigators say the man was found Saturday in the 1800 block of S. Lyle and may have been high on mushrooms and THC.

Officers forced the suspect to the ground after ignoring officers’ orders, and he received some scratches in the process.

Medics took him to Trios to get check out before he was booked into jail.