Newark Liberty International Airport reopens after a fire caused a temporary closure

iStock/Thinkstock(NEWARK, N.J.) — Flights have resumed at Newark Liberty International Airport after a Canadian flight was diverted there Saturday morning after an indication of a fire, authorities said.

“Air Transat Flight 942, a Boeing 737, reported a possible fire in the cargo hold and diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport at 8:30 a.m. The aircraft landed on Runway 4 Right and remained on the runway while airport firefighters responded. Passengers evacuated on the runway via emergency slides. The flight departed from Montreal, Canada and was headed to Fort Lauderdale, FL,” the Federal Aviation Authority told ABC News.

The airline said there were no injuries.

“We confirm that flight TS492, a Boeing 737-800 that was flying from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale, made an emergency landing in Newark (EWR) due to reports of smoke in the cargo hold. No one was injured. Our 189 passengers’ safety is our top priority and they were evacuated promptly upon landing,” Air Transat spokesperson Debbie Cabana told ABC News in a statement.

