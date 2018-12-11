latest News

Okanogan Teen killed in crash near Othello

Posted By: Jenna Kochenauer December 11, 2018

A 19-year-old Okanogan man died Monday night while driving on Highway 26, about 14 miles west of Othello.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Noe Diaz-Interiano was traveling on the highway when he crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck shortly after 6:00 p.m.

The truck driver was injured and transported to Othello Community Hospital.

The roadway was closed for several hours overnight for the investigation, and reopened at about 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

It’s unclear why Diaz crossed the line. The roadway was opened around 4:00 a.m.

