Okanogan Teen killed in crash near Othello

A 19-year-old Okanogan man died Monday night while driving on Highway 26, about 14 miles west of Othello.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Noe Diaz-Interiano was traveling on the highway when he crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck shortly after 6:00 p.m.

The truck driver was injured and transported to Othello Community Hospital.

The roadway was closed for several hours overnight for the investigation, and reopened at about 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

It's unclear why Diaz crossed the line.