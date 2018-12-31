One in custody following assault, high-speed chase

One person was arrested early Monday morning following a high-speed chase and crash in Richland.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to Columbia Point Drive for a report of an assault.

One victim had reported being assaulted by several people, including one who was armed with a knife.

A deputy who was in the area noticed a man running from the area and get into a car.

The deputy, along with Richland Police, tried conducting a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away, running several stop signs.

Officers determined that the chase was too dangerous, and called it off. However, the driver of the car continued speeding and crashed a short time later.

The driver was spotted running from the accident scene, but was taken into custody with the help of a K9.

Richland Police are leading the investigation into the assault and chase.