One in custody in Sunday morning domestic homicide

A 24-year old man faces murder and assault charges in connection with Sunday morning’s stand-off in West Richland.

Police were called out to a suspected domestic violence call, and found the woman’s body after William Lee, 24, surrendered following a SWAT response.

The victim has been identified as 52-year old Alisa J. Brewer from Pasco.

Investigators say they’re trying to determine the relationship between the pair.

“The circumstances and exact relationship between Brewer and Lee is being explored as an on-going part of the investigation,” according to a press release from Police Chief Ben Majetich.

Anyone with information about the circumstances leading to the homicide is asked to contact the West Richland Police Department at 967-3425.