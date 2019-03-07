One in custody in Sunnyside homicide

A Grandview man was arrested in Yakima County early Thursday morning in connection with the death of a man in Sunnyside.

Deputies say they located the victim in the 100 block of S. McLean Road in Sunnyside after being called out to the area at about 12:42 am.

Investigators are trying to determine the victim’s identity, and haven’t said how the man died.

The suspect was arrested in Grandview, and booked into the Yakima County Jail on suspicion of first degree murder.