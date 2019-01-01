Oregon to inaugurate new Kid Governor

Oregon’s new Kid Governor is scheduled to take her oath of office next week.

The Kid Governor program is part of a civics education program created in 2015 by the Connecticut Democracy Center.

In 2017, Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson adapted Connecticut’s program for Oregon.

Before voting in November, over 1,250 Oregon fifth graders took part in specially designed civics classes, culminating in a state-wide election for the position of Kid Governor.

Erikka Baldwin, a fifth grader at McCornack Elementary in Eugene, was elected the 2019 Oregon’s Kid Governor, running on a platform of finding forever homes for rescued dogs and cats.

Oregon’s first Kid Governor, Dom Peters, is now a sixth grader at Willamette Valley Christian School in Brooks, following a year filled with public speaking engagements, and hosting the Oregon Capitol Tour & Civics Lesson video for elementary school children. Dom also blogged about his Kid Governor experiences , and he actively engages in various efforts to teach children how they can help prevent bullying.

During his time as Kid Governor, Dom wrote a book about bullying, which has since been published. Pippin and the Super Kind Friends Club read his book to various audiences around the state, including at the Oregon State Fair.

Erikka will be officially sworn into office in Salem on January 8th.