Police arrest fiancé of missing Colorado mother: Sources

Woodland Park Police Department(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — Investigators served an arrest warrant Friday morning for Patrick Frazee, the fiancé of missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth, who hasn’t been seen in nearly one month, sources told ABC News.

Frazee, the father of Berreth’s baby, was seen in handcuffs.

Police believe Berreth, 29, is no longer alive, sources said.

Berreth, mother of a 1-year-old girl, was last seen on Thanksgiving in the area of her Woodland Park home.

It was not immediately clear why Frazee was arrested.

Frazee’s attorney, Jeremy Loew, said last week his client “continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the missing person investigation.”

Frazee declined to speak publicly and is instead focusing “on parenting the child he shares with Ms. Berreth,” his attorney said last week.

