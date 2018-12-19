Who doesn’t want to provide custom, handmade quilts for family and friends for Christmas?
It’s sounds like a great, affordable, and thoughtful gift– until you realize you’ve been conned.
A phony business operating under the name Amelia Cotton Quilt Company out of Salem, Oregon is suspected of scamming consumers across the country. The BBB’s Tyler Russell said the company has failed to respond to multiple inquires by investigators and consumers.
Said Russell, “Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific is processing hundreds of complaints from people who said they paid for quilts but have yet to receive them. Most of the complainants report purchasing through a Facebook ad that directs them to the website ameliacotton10.com. This company is not registered with the Oregon Secretary of State Office and it’s business address is a private residence in Salem.”
Russell also said the company has been changing websites and names in order to keep the scam going. A list of the names and websites are as follows:
Names
- Weirdo Stuff
- Kathleen Quilt
- Ducha
- Emacotton
- Amelia Quilt
- Amelia Cotton
- Ecrafta
- EMA Cotton
- Elsie Quilt
- Uscrafta
- Cotton Blanket
- Elsie May Quilt
- USA Crafta
- ARA Cotton
- Umovietee
- Joyce Quilt
Websites
- sleepious.co
- weirdostuff.net
- emmacotton09.com
- amelia-quilt.com
- bellaquilt.net
- aracotton.com
- hellodobo.com
- uscrafta.com
- emmacotton13.com
- bellaquilt.com
- emacotton.com
- amerliacotton10.com
- duhuquilt.com
- emastore10.com
According to Russell, purchasing with a credit card can add another level of protection against fake companies that don’t deliver.
If you are a victim of this scheme, you can file a report at www.bbb.org/scamtracker.
Be the first to comment on "Quilt company in Oregon accused of conning consumers across the U.S."