Quilt company in Oregon accused of conning consumers across the U.S.

Who doesn’t want to provide custom, handmade quilts for family and friends for Christmas?

It’s sounds like a great, affordable, and thoughtful gift– until you realize you’ve been conned.

A phony business operating under the name Amelia Cotton Quilt Company out of Salem, Oregon is suspected of scamming consumers across the country. The BBB’s Tyler Russell said the company has failed to respond to multiple inquires by investigators and consumers.

Said Russell, “Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific is processing hundreds of complaints from people who said they paid for quilts but have yet to receive them. Most of the complainants report purchasing through a Facebook ad that directs them to the website ameliacotton10.com. This company is not registered with the Oregon Secretary of State Office and it’s business address is a private residence in Salem.”

Russell also said the company has been changing websites and names in order to keep the scam going. A list of the names and websites are as follows:

Names

Weirdo Stuff

Kathleen Quilt

Ducha

Emacotton

Amelia Quilt

Amelia Cotton

Ecrafta

EMA Cotton

Elsie Quilt

Uscrafta

Cotton Blanket

Elsie May Quilt

USA Crafta

ARA Cotton

Umovietee

Joyce Quilt

Websites

sleepious.co

weirdostuff.net

emmacotton09.com

amelia-quilt.com

bellaquilt.net

aracotton.com

hellodobo.com

uscrafta.com

emmacotton13.com

bellaquilt.com

emacotton.com

amerliacotton10.com

duhuquilt.com

emastore10.com

According to Russell, purchasing with a credit card can add another level of protection against fake companies that don’t deliver.