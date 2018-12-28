Sears closing Columbia Center Mall store in 2019

Sears Holding Corporation has announced its closing another 80 Sears and K-Mart locations nationwide in 2019 as a part of its on-going Chapter 11 Bankruptcy reorganization, including the Columbia Center mall location in Kennewick.

The anchor tenant of the mall will shutter sometime in late March, with liquidation sales starting in two weeks.

The Auto Center is also closing.

The K-Mart location on East Sprague Ave. in Spokane is also closing its doors.