latest News

State lawmakers advance bill to ban plastic grocery bags

Posted By: Jenna Kochenauer March 7, 2019

State lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to ban plastic bags across Washington.

The state Senate voted 31-to-14 Tuesday night in favor of SB 5323.

The bill would prohibit stores from distributing single-use plastic bags starting next year.

“The fact that we, as a legislature, are able to determine the cost of a bag in a free market society is just unbelievable to me,” said Sen. Doug Erickson (R- Bellingham), who voted against the bill. “Which actually leads me to believe that we are not living in a free market society in today’s Washington, but fast-moving toward a state-run system.”

Erickson introduced an amendment to the legislation that would have prevented lawmakers from setting a rate for businesses to charge customers for paper bags, but that amendment failed.

As passed, the bill requires an $.08 charge for paper bags.

The bill now moves on to the state House.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "State lawmakers advance bill to ban plastic grocery bags"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*