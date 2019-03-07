State lawmakers advance bill to ban plastic grocery bags

State lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to ban plastic bags across Washington.

The state Senate voted 31-to-14 Tuesday night in favor of SB 5323.

The bill would prohibit stores from distributing single-use plastic bags starting next year.

“The fact that we, as a legislature, are able to determine the cost of a bag in a free market society is just unbelievable to me,” said Sen. Doug Erickson (R- Bellingham), who voted against the bill. “Which actually leads me to believe that we are not living in a free market society in today’s Washington, but fast-moving toward a state-run system.”

Erickson introduced an amendment to the legislation that would have prevented lawmakers from setting a rate for businesses to charge customers for paper bags, but that amendment failed.

As passed, the bill requires an $.08 charge for paper bags.

The bill now moves on to the state House.