Toppenish-based beef company issues recall for ground beef

A Toppenish-based beef company is recalling packages of ground beef products that may contain particles of plastic and metal.

More than 30,000 pounds of meet are included in the recall, according to a press release from the Department of Agriculture.

The problem was discovered by a consumer complaining to the company on February 28, 2019.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. USDA officials say anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are encouraged to throw them away or return the items to the place of purchase.

For a complete list of the affected products, click HERE.

You can see images of the labels HERE.