U of O plates available in Oregon starting April 1

The University of Oregon Alumni Association (UOAA) Duck vehicle license plates will be available for Oregon passenger vehicles starting April 1.

For now, only passenger vehicles titled and registered in Oregon will be able to apply for the plates.

In addition to regular title, registration and plate manufacturing fees, the Duck plate has a $40 surcharge due when you first order the plate and at each time the registration is renewed.

The UOAA had to sell 3,000 vouchers for the plates before the DMV would start offering them as an option.

All of the surcharge funds will go to UOAA.