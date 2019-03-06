Unidentified little girl found dead near Los Angeles hiking trail: Officials

KABC(LOS ANGELES) — Authorities are investigating the death of a little girl whose body was found near a Los Angeles hiking trail, officials said.

The unidentified, African American girl was believed to be between 7 and 10-years-old, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Her body was discovered in Hacienda Heights Tuesday morning and investigators believe she was left at the location within 24 hours of when she was found, according to the sheriff’s office.

Her cause of death has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.