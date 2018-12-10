VA, NC and more digging out after snowstorm slams Southeast

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The major winter storm that just pummeled the Southeast brought 2 feet of snow to Whitetop, Virginia, and up to 20 inches of powder in North Carolina.

Richmond, Virginia, had its second-snowiest December day on record and double-digit totals were reported in South Carolina, Tennessee and as far west as Texas.

Parts of West Virginia saw 20 inches of snow. Even Georgia got 8 inches.

Now, the South is digging out.

More than 276,000 people still were without power across seven states as of Monday morning — with over half of those in North Carolina.

In Virginia, state police said they responded to over 1,000 car crashes on Sunday.

The forecast

That storm now has moved to the coast, just off the Carolinas. Wet snow was falling Monday morning in the mountains of Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.

Snow and rain are expected to continue falling in the Southeast as the low pressure slowly begins to pull away from the coast. Not much snow accumulation is expected.

Behind the massive storm, the Southeast will remain chilly into Tuesday, with early-morning wind chills in the 20s and 30s for many areas.

