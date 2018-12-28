WA State 911 outage connected to Century Link issues

The 911 outage across Washington State is reportedly associated with a major technical problem nationwide affecting Century Link.

Thursday afternoon, the company released the following statement on Twitter:

“Our network is experiencing a disruption affecting customer services. We understand some customers were unable to generate tickets through the Century Link help portal.”

Then, Thursday evening, company posted the following:

“Century Link engineers have identified a network element that was impacting customer services and are addressing the issue in order to fully restore services. We estimate services to fully restored in four hours.”

This would mean restoration about 1am Friday.

Until then, people are being asked to use the following numbers to report emergencies:

Benton/Franklin Counties 509-628-0333

Yakima Co 509-457-0207

Grant Co 509-762-1160

Walla Walla Co 509-527-1960