Here are your weather-related closures and delays for Thursday, March 7, 2019:

Athena-Weston School Dist.: 2-HOUR DELAY

Bickleton Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

College Place Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Heppner Schools (Morrow County SD): 3-HOUR DELAY

Pendleton School Dist.: on 2-HOUR DELAY; There are NO EI/ECSE Morning Classes in Pendleton.

Pomeroy Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Royal Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Wahluke Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No AM half-day preschool class or CB Tech

Walla Walla Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool