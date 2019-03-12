Weather-related delays and cancellations for Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Here are your weather-related delays and cancellations for the greater Tri-Cities region for Tuesday, March 12, 2019:
Benton Franklin Head Start: Closed and all home visits canceled. UPDATE
Bethlehem Lutheran School: Closed. No school today, Tuesday, March 12th.Â Eagles’ Nest will be closed, activities are canceled.Â UPDATE
Calvary Christian School: 2 Hours Late
Christ the King Parish: 3 Hours Late. School on 3 hr delay no hot lunch
Columbia Sch. Dist.: 2 Hr Delay. Buses will be on emergency bus routes. No AM Preschool for Mrs. Taylor’s class. ECEAP on 2 Hr Delay.
Dayton (WA) Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Finley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Goldendale Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Grandview Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool UPDATE
Ione School District: 3-Hours Late
Kahlotus School Dist.: Closed, No AM preschool UPDATE
Kennewick Sch. Dist.: 3 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, AM/PM ECEAP Classes and Keewaydin Discovery Center. No breakfast.
Kingspoint Christian School: Closed. Auction meeting is rescheduled for Wednesday at 6 pm. UPDATE
Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE
Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: Closed UPDATE
Mabton School District: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Morrow County School District: 3-HOUR DELAY
North Franklin Sch. Dist.: Closed, No AM preschool UPDATE
Othello Sch. Dist.: Schools closed, district offices open, No preschool. No CBTECH. No After School Activities. UPDATE
Pasco Sch. Dist.: CLOSED. All sporting events cancelled. UPDATE
Paterson Sch. Dist.: 3 Hours Late. No AM or PM Pre-School UPDATE
Prosser Sch. Dist.: Schools closed, district offices open, No preschool UPDATE
Richland Sch. Dist.: 3-Hours Late. Buses on snow routes. Middle and high school students will have zero hour classes. Morning sessions for the Early Learning Center and Tapteal Elementary early learning classrooms are canceled. Breakfast is canceled.
Royal Sch. Dist.: CLOSED
St. Joseph’s School Kennewick: 3 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Children’s Center will open 3 hours late.
Sunnyside Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Tri-Cities Prep: 3 Hours Late
West Side Church – Richland: No AM preschool. No Marcus Whitman Tutoring Program
Businesses and Organizations:
Energy Northwest: all non-essential employees on a two-hour delay (includes all training). Essential employees report at normally-scheduled shift time.
Franklin County: County offices will open at 10:00 am.
Hanford: delayed day-shift start for non-essential employees
· 200 West Area and 100 Areas – 12:00pm UPDATE
· 200 East Area and all Areas south of the Wye Barricade, including employees working in Richland – 12:30 pm UPDATE
The Rattlesnake Barricade will be open until 6:30pm. UPDATE
Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to follow their normal work schedule.
Meals on Wheels: Closed. Tri-Cities dining centers closed. No home delivered meal service. Prosser dining site will be open and will do home delivered meal service. UPDATE
PNNL: 1:00 pm start for all nonessential staff in Richland and on the Hanford Site. Only essential staff are to report to work at their usual time.
Be the first to comment on "Weather-related delays and cancellations for Tuesday, March 12, 2019"