Wisconsin man violated measles quarantine to go to the gym, prosecutors say

(MILWAUKEE) — A Wisconsin man is facing criminal charges for allegedly violating a measles quarantine and going to the gym, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors filed charges against Jeffery Murawski, 57, and his wife, 58-year-old Christine Bennett, on March 1, for allegedly violating a 2018 measles quarantine.

Health officials in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, about 25 miles west of Milwaukee, ordered Murawski to stay inside his home for 21 days due to possible exposure to measles last April, but prosecutors say he managed to escape with help from his wife.

Murawski was quarantined after staying at the same hotel as a family with the measles, but his attorney said he never contracted the disease.

Prosecutors said officers were posted outside the couple’s home in Brookfield, Wisconsin, but Murawski “hid in his wife’s vehicle” and left for the gym.

His wife said she went along with the plan “against her better judgment” and Murawski apologized “profusely” when an officer found the two of them outside, according to the complaint.

“Jeffery stated that he needed to get out of the house because he was going crazy and has been on quarantine,” the complaint said. “Murawski eventually admitted to going inside of Gold’s Gym to work out but he stated he was only there for a few minutes indicating he felt very guilty and sick to his stomach for deciding to leave the residence.”

Murawski’s attorney, Paul Bucher, said his client was “asymptomatic” throughout the entire quarantine period.

“As a means to set the record straight, we must stress that Mr. Murawski, on knowledge and belief, has not, nor has ever, contracted a communicable disease,” Bucher said in a statement. “At no time was Mr. Murawski informed that he tested positive for Measles, nor did he exhibit any symptoms at any time.”

Yet, he was verbally instructed by the Public Health officer not to leave his residence for a period of 21 days, and two deputies were stationed both front and behind the Murawski residence 24 hours per day, according to the complaint.

The couple could face up to 30 days in jail if convicted. They are scheduled to appear in court on March 25.

