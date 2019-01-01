Woman injured after being struck by car along Highway 240

A Kennewick woman was seriously injured after being hit by an SUV while walking along Highway 240 in Kennewick Monday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the 36-year old woman was walking in the eastbound lanes of the roadway when she was struck by an SUV.

A friend walking with the victim was not injured.

Raymond M. Clayton, 49, Richland, was driving the SUV. He was not hurt, and will not face any charges.

Troopers say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident.