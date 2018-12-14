Woman injured in hash oil explosion

A Kennewick woman was taken to the hospital with burns after a suspected hash oil cooking operation exploded at her home Thursday afternoon.
Kennewick Police Officer Cory McGee says he found Lenne Parson and four children in the backyard of a home at W. 15th Pl. and Yelm Street at about 12:30 pm.
McGee says the woman was suffering from burns on her arms, and was transported to Trios for treatment.
One of the four elementary-aged children was also taken to the hospital to get checked out as a precaution.
The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case to determine whether charges will be filed.
Police say manufacturing cannabis or hash oil is illegal without a license.
