Woman injured in hash oil explosion

A Kennewick woman was taken to the hospital with burns after a suspected hash oil cooking operation exploded at her home Thursday afternoon.

Kennewick Police Officer Cory McGee says he found Lenne Parson and four children in the backyard of a home at W. 15th Pl. and Yelm Street at about 12:30 pm.

McGee says the woman was suffering from burns on her arms, and was transported to Trios for treatment.

One of the four elementary-aged children was also taken to the hospital to get checked out as a precaution.

The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case to determine whether charges will be filed.

Police say manufacturing cannabis or hash oil is illegal without a license.